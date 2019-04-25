AEW News: Tony Khan on AEW TV deal, comparisons to WCW, WWE and more

Shahid Khan (second from right) and Tony Khan (far right) are All In with All Elite Wrestling

What's the story?

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet of WSVN-TV, AEW (All Elite Wrestling) President Tony Khan opened up on several topics.

Khan expounded upon fans comparing AEW to WCW, also explaining what separates AEW from the myriad of other professional wrestling promotions, including the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Tony Khan is the son of billionaire Pakistani-American business magnate Shahid Khan, a.k.a. Shad Khan.

The 36-year-old Tony Khan is the President of AEW, and is well-known for being a lifelong professional wrestling fan.

AEW is regarded by the vast majority of professional wrestling experts and fans as the next big thing in the world of pro wrestling -- being hailed by many as a potentially serious competitor to the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Chris Van Vliet probed Tony Khan regarding the ongoing comparisons that most in the professional wrestling community are making, between AEW and the way WCW was back in its prime.

Khan alluded that he doesn't want to compare AEW to any other promotions, and instead, intends to have AEW carve its own niche in the wrestling world.

Furthermore, Khan explained that the 5-year plan for the company is to make AEW a recognized brand. He added that in AEW, wins and losses will hold a ton of significance, and will matter in the wrestlers' standing in the company as well as in their pursuit of championships.

Moreover, Khan insinuated that the AEW performers won't necessarily be on the road 5-6 days every week, and will work a lighter schedule, helping them keep a healthy balance between work and life. Khan also spoke about potential TV deals for AEW, stating --

"It's not just about getting a TV deal put together. I think offering the kind of PPV shows that we're offering with Double or Nothing, offering affordable tickets for the fans and making wrestling a family experience."

"If and when we do enter the television space, I expect it will be the best wrestling television show that you'll see." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What's next?

AEW's first event "Double or Nothing" is all set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25th, 2019.

What are your thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan's statements? Sound off in the comments!