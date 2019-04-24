WWE Rumors: Real reason behind Cesaro moving from SmackDown Live to RAW revealed

Cesaro was moved from SmackDown Live to RAW by Vince McMahon and the WWE management during the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up

What's the story?

As noted by Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Cesaro was likely brought in to the RAW brand from SmackDown Live, owing to other changes that were made by WWE in order to ensure that most real-life WWE couples stay on the same brands.

In accordance with Meltzer's aforementioned assertion, the WWE recently had Andrade, Zelina Vega and Aleister Black drafted to RAW, only to almost immediately be drafted back to the SmackDown brand.

It's indeed well-known in the professional wrestling community that Andrade is presently dating SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair; whereas Zelina Vega and Aleister Black are a real-life couple as well.

In case you didn't know...

Andrade, Zelina Vega and Charlotte Flair have been performing for the WWE's SmackDown Live brand well before this year's post-WrestleMania Superstar Shake-Up.

However, as a part of this year's Superstar Shake-Up, Andrade and Vega were drafted to the RAW brand...Aleister Black too was initially confirmed to be a RAW Superstar as a part of the Superstar Shake-Up.

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega have been married since 2018, whereas Andrade and Charlotte Flair have been dating each other for quite some time now.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, explained that Cesaro moving from SmackDown Live to RAW, was not originally planned for the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up.

However, as is well-known, the WWE generally tries their best to ensure that real-life couples perform on the same brand.

Meltzer noted that the reason behind Andrade, Vega and Black being moved to SmackDown, and Cesaro being moved to RAW; was because WWE intended to help the real-life couples stay on the same brand as their respective partners.

Moreover, the professional wrestling rumor mill has lately been abuzz with speculation regarding the FOX network persuading WWE to bring Andrade back to SmackDown Live -- owing to the fact that SmackDown Live will start airing on FOX later this year, and with top Latino Superstar Rey Mysterio drafted to RAW, the FOX executives reportedly aimed to bring Andrade back to SmackDown Live.

It's indeed noteworthy that the FOX network intends to utilize the WWE's Latino Superstars prominently on their Spanish Language channel -- FOX Deportes -- that is, when SmackDown Live begins airing on FOX this October.

What's next?

The WWE's SmackDown Live show will start airing on FOX from Friday, October 18th, 2019 onward -- with the aforesaid business move being hailed as a huge step forward for the WWE in the world of sports and entertainment.

