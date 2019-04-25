×
WWE News: Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods address Kevin Owens' shocking betrayal

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
517   //    25 Apr 2019, 03:16 IST

Kevin Owens shocked the world by attacking his New Day allies Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on SmackDown Live
Kevin Owens shocked the world by attacking his New Day allies Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

All 3 members of The New Day -- Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods -- have taken to social media to respond to the brutal attack unleashed by Kevin Owens on Kingston and Wood on this week's episode of SmackDown Live.

While Kingston asserted that there will be hell to pay, Woods and Big E reiterated that KO's actions were indeed disgusting.

Also Read: WWE News: Finn Balor takes an epic shot at SmackDown Live Superstar

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston reached the pinnacle of the sport at WrestleMania 35, defeating Daniel Bryan to finally capture the WWE Championship for the very first time in his long and storied career.

"KofiMania" was one of the biggest talking points of this year's edition of "The Showcase Of The Immortals", and his incredible win at WrestleMania 35 was met with widespread celebrations in the professional wrestling community.

The heart of the matter

Over the past several days, due to Big E being on hiatus from WWE owing to an injury, Kevin Owens had been serving as an honorary member of The New Day -- with KO being anointed as "Big O".

However, on this week's episode of SmackDown Live, Owens seemingly took advantage of a brawl which saw Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev pitted against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

It was amidst the chaos, that Owens attacked Kingston and Woods -- eventually leaving the latter duo reeling after a savage attack. Kingston addressed KO's aforementioned betrayal, and tweeted the following --

"Sometimes you feel compelled believe in someone and give them a chance, even when no one else will. As unpopular a decision as it may seem at the time, you give them the benefit of the doubt...And Then that person proves everyone right. Mark my words, there will be Hell to pay."
Furthermore, Xavier Woods sent out a tweet, stating --

"@FightOwensFight is a trash human. Absolute and complete garbage human."

Moreover, Big E too weighed in on the situation, referring to Owens as a "parasite" and a "roach". Fans can view Kingston, Woods, and Big E's tweets below --

What's next?

The WWE is likely to have Kevin Owens engage in a feud with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in the weeks to come on SmackDown Live.

Also Read: WWE/AEW News: DX member finally opens up on Triple H's AEW comments

What are your thoughts on Kevin Owens betraying The New Day? Sound off in the comments!

Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Kofi Kingston Kevin Owens
