WWE/AEW News: DX member finally opens up on Triple H's AEW comments

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 450 // 25 Apr 2019, 02:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H (far right) stole the show at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

What's the story?

Speaking to the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast, former WWE Superstar and current AEW (All Elite Wrestling) producer Billy Gunn opened up on a myriad of topics.

Gunn notably chimed in with his two cents on his friend Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking a shot at AEW during D-Generation X's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame over WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Real reason behind Cesaro moving from SmackDown to RAW revealed

In case you didn't know...

Billy Gunn has performed for several professional wrestling promotions over the course of his long and storied career, but is primarily known for his time in WWE as a part of D-Generation X alongside the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Chyna and Road Dogg.

The WWE's 2019 Hall of Fame class included D-Generation X; and several members of the legendary stable, resultantly, were present at the Hall of Fame ceremony which took place before WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that it was during the aforementioned ceremony that Billy Gunn made a joke, opining that Vince McMahon can't fire him anymore -- subtly referencing the fact that the former now works as a Producer for AEW.

In response to which, Triple H asserted that McMahon would probably buy "that p***-ant company", just to fire Gunn again.

In an appearance on the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast, Billy Gunn opened up on Triple H's stinging shot at AEW, and stated --

"Yeah, I mean, come on...It's not a secret! We all know what's going on, we all know what's happening. It had nothing—yeah, it's funny and everybody's gonna react to it, and it's not taboo. Because everyone's talking [like] 'Well, you work for AEW now. How can you be in the Hall of Fame.' It's not about working for WWE." (*H/T 411Mania for the transcription)

Advertisement

Furthermore, Gunn explained that Triple H's statements were hilarious and well-done. Gunn added that it was not meant to hurt either AEW or WWE's feelings -- indicating that it's alright to acknowledge the healthy competition between AEW and WWE.

What's next?

Billy Gunn was hired as a Producer for AEW in January of this year, and is expected to continue working for the company in the days to come.

Meanwhile, Triple H continues to thrive both as an executive as well as an occasional in-ring competitor in the WWE.

Also Read: WWE News: Finn Balor takes an epic shot at SmackDown Live Superstar

What are your thoughts on Billy Gunn's statements? Sound off in the comments!