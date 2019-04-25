×
WWE News: Finn Balor takes an epic shot at SmackDown Live superstar

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.11K   //    25 Apr 2019, 01:20 IST

Finn Balor is one of the top WWE Superstars on SmackDown Live today
Finn Balor is one of the top WWE Superstars on SmackDown Live today

What’s the story?

In a backstage interview with the WWE, reigning Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor took a stinging shot at his SmackDown Live rival Andrade.

Balor acknowledged the fact that he’d been beaten by Andrade on Monday Night RAW.

However, the Irish Superstar did note that they’re now even – challenging Andrade to step up to him.

Also Read: WWE News: Big E reveals interesting new career, talks future goals

In case you didn’t know…

Finn Balor performed as the WWE Intercontinental Champion on the RAW brand, before being drafted to the SmackDown brand as a part of the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up.

Balor had recently faced Andrade in a non-title matchup on RAW, with Andrade emerging as the winner in that match.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor faced Andrade once again, this time around on the latest episode of SmackDown Live.

Balor earned an incredibly impressive win over Andrade, and was then treated to a series of cheers from the fans in attendance at the SmackDown Live tapings.

Furthermore, responding to the trash talk Andrade has been directing toward him over the past few days, Balor stated –

"Well, that's one for Andrade and one for Finn. Andrade says he wants to destroy the myth of Finn Balor. Well, it's time for Andrade to step up and get busy.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

Fans can expect reigning IC Champion Finn Balor to feud with Andrade over the former’s WWE Intercontinental Championship in the days to come on SmackDown Live.

The general consensus in the professional wrestling industry is that the aforementioned feud between Balor and Andrade is set to be one of the most prominent rivalries on the WWE’s blue brand in the ensuing days.

Also Read: WWE Rumors" Real reason behind Cesaro moving from SmackDown to RAW revealed

What are your thoughts on Finn Balor’s statements on Andrade? Sound off in the comments! 

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Finn Balor Andrade 'Cien' Almas
