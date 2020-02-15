WWE Rumors - RAW title change could happen before WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 will take place in Tampa on April 5

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso is reporting that Andrade could lose the United States Championship before WrestleMania 36.

The Mexican has been off WWE television recently after being suspended for 30 days for violating the company’s Wellness Policy, and it has already been announced that he will compete in a match at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on February 27.

Barrasso says the RAW Superstar’s days with the United States Championship “are numbered”, while his rumored WrestleMania match against Rey Mysterio now looks uncertain.

“From everything I have been told by contacts within WWE, the recently suspended Andrade’s days as the United States champion are numbered. (His 30-day wellness policy suspension expires on Feb. 27.) A hair-vs.-mask match against Rey Mysterio would have been special, but the more pressing question is whether he will even make it to WrestleMania as the United States champion.”

Andrade’s WWE return

WWE announced this week that AJ Styles, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth and Rusev will battle it out in a gauntlet match at Super ShowDown to crown the winner of the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy.

Although the graphic for the announcement showed Andrade holding the United States Championship, the title will not be on the line in the match.

WWE’s plan for Andrade at WrestleMania 36

Andrade repeatedly targeted the mask of Rey Mysterio during their rivalry earlier this year, which prompted speculation that the two men could compete in a Hair vs. Mask match at WrestleMania 36.

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza are both involved in the storyline, as well as Zelina Vega, so it is safe to assume that Andrade will continue feuding with Mysterio and Carrillo when he returns.

As for WrestleMania, we will find out in the coming weeks if Andrade will be involved in a featured match at the event.

