WWE Rumors - Real reason behind major botch on RAW; Former Champion injured

How will this incident affect RAW in the coming weeks?

An unexpected botch took place on Monday Night RAW this week

Even as the world reels under the effects of the coronavirus, WWE continues to give the fans weekly action on RAW and SmackDown.

While the energy is not quite the same without any fans in attendance, the Superstars are still doing their best to put on great matches for the television audience. Last week on RAW we saw Andrade and Angel Garza take on the team of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet.

While the four men gave brilliant performances, the end of the match did not go quite as planned. Cagesideseats has reported that former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander suffered a concussion during the match.

There’s speculation the botched finish of Andrade & Angel Garza’s win on this week’s Raw was due to Cedric Alexander having suffered a concussion in the match.

Cedric Alexander is one of the best high-flying Superstars on the roster today and it is unfortunate that the young Superstar suffered a concussion on RAW this week.

While former US Champion Ricochet and Cedric Alexander are not advertised for any match on this year's WrestleMania, Andrade - who is the current US Champion - will team up with Angel Garza to challenge The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Andrade was initially set to face Rey Mysterio for the US Championship at the grand show, but Mysterio is in quarantine and will not be a part of this year's 'Mania.

What next for Cedric Alexander?

There had been reports suggesting that Vince McMahon is not a big fan of Alexander which is one of the reasons behind his push being stopped. The former ROH Superstar is one of the most vibrant athletes and we hope that he gets back in the limelight soon.

We, at SportsKeeda, wish Cedric Alexander a speedy recovery.