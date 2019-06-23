WWE Rumors: Real reason Vince McMahon is giving R-Truth a big push

Vince McMahon and R-Truth

What's the story?

The WWE 24/7 Championship has set social media on fire ever since it was introduced by WWE. Holding the Championship for almost the entire time since them has been WWE's own R-Truth.

According to a recent report by Wrestling News, it appears that there is a reason that R-Truth has been given this push by Vince McMahon. The Chairman of WWE has a very good reason for giving R-Truth the 24/7 Championship and the television time that he is receiving at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since Mick Foley announced the 24/7 Title, R-Truth has been the main character in that storyline. Holding the Champion since then, he has lost and gained it back, all the while running from a horde of WWE Superstars all intent of pinning him to gain the Championship.

Alongside Carmella, R-Truth has proved to make each of the 24/7 Championship segments the most entertaining segments on the show. As if that was not enough, he is now a 6-time holder of the Championship, most recently winning it by crashing Drake Maverick's wedding.

The heart of the matter

R-Truth has long been known for his capability of filling in any role on WWE TV. Apparently, this has also been noted by Vince McMahon.

According to the report, Vince McMahon loves R-Truth because he is ready to take up anything with the utmost enthusiasm, no matter how silly. The report went so far as to state, that due to this, it was likely that R-Truth had a job for life in WWE if he wanted it.

“Everyone loves Ron but Vince really loves the guy because he is up for everything. Sometimes Vince can tell when someone is not into what they are doing because it’s silly or whatever. You never see that with Ron and Vince loves that. I think Ron will have a job for life here if he wants it.”

The report went on to state that R-Truth's 'Little Jimmy' run was enjoyed thoroughly by Vince as well.

“Remember little Jimmy? Vince loved that stuff. He would laugh so hard at that stuff.”

Vince McMahon apparently enjoyed R-Truth in his comedic role, due to being able to make fans laugh.

What's next?

If the report proves true, then we could be in for a lot more R-Truth in the next few weeks. That's possibly some of the best news in a while, given that R-Truth has managed to make himself more entertaining than ever before.

