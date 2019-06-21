WWE Stomping Grounds predictions, matches, card, & analysis | Stomping Grounds 2019

WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar

WWE's mid-year pay-per-view WWE Stomping Grounds is now only a few days away. With nine matches on the card, the excitement is rather lacking, as a result of the number of rematches on the card as well as the lack of imaginative booking.

However, the card still has the potential to be a good one. With several high profile matches, including a Steel Cage match for the WWE Championship, this might be the card that surprises the WWE Universe if all goes well for them.

With the definite betterment in booking in the WWE RAW Go-Home show of Stomping Grounds 2019, it might be a signal of things to come at the pay-per-view itself.

In this article, I'll be providing the predictions for each match on the card for WWE Stomping Grounds.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese (c) vs Akira Tozawa vs Drew Gulak - Triple Threat Match

The Cruiserweight Champion, Tony Nese will have his hands full this Sunday, when he takes on both Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa -- two Superstars who are hungry to be the new Cruiserweight Champion.

Since the first day of 205 Live, Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa have been trying to establish themselves on the brand. Akira Tozawa has even held the Cruiserweight Championship for a short reign, but Gulak has been salivating for a run with the title.

As a result, when both men scored a double pin at 205 Live, General Manager Drake Maverick announced that both of them would be competing for the title.

Given that Tony Nese does not even need to be the one pinned to lose the Championship, the odds are certainly against the current Champion. The question remains if he will be able to retain or not and if this is Akira Tozawa or Drew Gulak's time as Champion.

Prediction: Drew Gulak to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship for the first time.

