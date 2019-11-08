WWE Rumors: Real reason why Aleister Black has not been allowed to wrestle revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 08 Nov 2019, 16:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aleister Black.

Aleister Black wrestled his last match on the episode of WWE RAW on October 21st against a local enhancement talent. who goes by the name of Jason Reynolds.

Black has been kept away from the ring ever since the squash match on the aforementioned episode of RAW and Dave Meltzer revealed the reason why WWE hasn't given him the green signal to compete, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The former NXT Superstar is suffering from a knee injury, which was described as a tweak.

Meltzer noted:

Black is currently out of action with a knee injury that was described as a tweak

Aleister Black was called up to the main roster in February earlier this year but he hasn't been able to make a long-lasting impression in the big leagues, which is partly due to booking inconsistencies.

Black teamed up with Ricochet during his early days on the main roster and the talented tag team challenged for the tag team titles on a few occasions before they were split up in the Superstar Shake-up. Black was sent to SmackDown, where his real-life wife Zelina Vega managed Andrade.

The Dutch Superstar then began a new angle in which he cut pre-taped promos shot in a dark room and called out Superstars to knock on his door. Black had a series of matches with Cesaro before being pushed to the background again.

The former NXT Champion was drafted to the RAW brand during the recent Draft, reportedly on the insistence of Paul Heyman.

Advertisement

The Executive Director of RAW is high on Black and intends on using the Superstar prominently going forward. However, Black is yet to be pushed in a prominent angle and his latest injury is set to further delay a deserved push for the Superstar.

There is still no news regarding the in-ring return of the RAW Superstar, but as always, we'll keep you updated on any noteworthy update.

Now you can rate RAW, SmackDown and NXT matches on Sportskeeda!