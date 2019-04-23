WWE Rumors: Real reason why Andrade was moved to Smackdown Live revealed

Why was Andrade moved back to Smackdown Live?

What's the story?

WWE held its annual Superstar Shake-up last week and one of the first picks for Monday Night Raw was none other than Andrade who defeated Finn Balor in his first match on the red brand. While the move wasn't the biggest of the night, as that honor belonged to AJ Styles, it was a new venue for Andrade and Zelina Vega.

With that being said, the landscape has reportedly changed once again and the company has moved Andrade and his manager, Zelina Vega back to Smackdown Live. What's even more interesting however is why the change was made and what it means for the superstar's future.

In case you didn't know...

Andrade has been on a tear ever since coming to the main roster and while he has yet to taste title gold, has put on great match after great match. He has also been one of the most consistent mid-card heels on the entire roster and along with his Vega, are one of the highlights of WWE's weekly programming.

if nothing else, this future looked very bright on Raw and seemed like there was a lot there for him to accomplish. Interestingly enough, however, Andrade was moved back to Smackdown Live without much reason given and now Brad Shepard of The Oh You didn't know the podcast is speaking out on why.

The heart of the matter

I spoke to a source in #WWE about Andrade being moved to #SDLive, after originally being drafted to #RAW. I’m told the reason is because Charlotte used her pull to request the change. Special consideration is usually given to married or engaged couples, and they’re engaged. — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) April 22, 2019

In all honesty, Charlotte Flair using her stroke within the company to keep Andrade on Smackdown Live isn't that unlikely or even a bad thing for that matter. In fact, if the two are engaged to be married, as speculated on by Brad Shepard the duo wanting to travel together makes a lot of sense.

Beyond that, Andrade on Smackdown Live will also help WWE court the Hispanic audience when they make their official move to Fox Sports in October, which is reportedly another reason why he moved back to Smackdown Live. If nothing else, its a good move for everyone involved and will allow Flair and Andrade to be together on the road.

What's next?

Since Andrade's first match on Monday Night Raw was Finn Balor, who is now on Smackdown Live also, expect him to challenge for The Demon's belt. Also, fans can probably expect for Andrade to work himself up to the card over the next couple of months and be a great heel challenger to Roman Reign later on.