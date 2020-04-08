WWE Rumors: Real reason why Edge vs Randy Orton went on for too long at WrestleMania 36

Edge faced Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36

The match went on for around 40 minutes and was deemed to be too long

Edge

While WrestleMania 36 mostly got a positive response from fans and critics, there was one match that was found to be a bit underwhelming. The match in question was the much-awaited WrestleMania return of The Rated-R Superstar Edge, who took on Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

Edge made his in-ring return at this year's Royal Rumble after a nine-year absence from the ring and immediately went into a program with his former tag team partner, Randy Orton.

While the build for this match was one of the best on the Road to WrestleMania, the match failed to live up to the hype because it went on for way too long. The match lasted roughly 40 minutes and seemed to be dragging at certain points.

Even though the editing team has received some flack for not 'cutting' the pre-taped match properly, Cagesideseats have stated that it wasn't the fault of the editors but 'someone at the top'.

Speaking of Edge, he also said he was told not to blame anyone who edited Edge vs. Randy Orton because “someone at the top overruled other people.”

Edge won his comeback one-on-one match against Randy Orton. Even so, the return turned out to be a bit underwhelming for fans who thought the match should have been shorter in length.

Edge and Randy Orton to continue feuding?

After the match, Edge took to his social media and thanked Randy Orton for pushing him to his boundaries. He also revealed that he did not feel he had it in himself but was proven wrong at WrestleMania. The former WWE Champion also hinted that his program with Orton may not be over as of now.

Here is what Edge had to say:

I have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of each other. And for that I’m strangely thankful. He pulled me to a 40 minute fight after being retired for 9 years. Wasn’t sure I had that in me. Now I know. He pushed me.

It is true that many fans had eagerly waited for the clash between these two former WWE Champions at WrestleMania. And, with night one of the event exceeding everyone's expectations, it was believed that Orton and Edge may steal the show on the second night.

Even though that was not the case, there is no denying that Edge and Randy Orton gave it their best shot and hopefully, future clashes between the two will be more entertaining.