×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Reason why Hall of Famer set to return to WWE after 7 years

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.63K   //    18 Mar 2019, 20:27 IST

Vince McMahon knows what is best
Vince McMahon knows what is best

What's the story?

With WrestleMania season in full swing, Vince McMahon wants to leave no stone unturned to make WrestleMania 35 the greatest WrestleMania of all time.

If Kurt Angle's retirement, Batista's return and the first ever Women's main event were not reason enough for you to be sold, a Hall of Famer and former Divas Champion may also be making her in-ring return at the show.

In case you didn't know...

WWE recently introduced the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. In a hard-fought battle among six teams, Sasha Banks and Bayley became the first ever champions when they won the Elimination Chamber match to crown the Champions.

The team known as the Boss 'n' Hug connection is currently feuding with Nia Jax and Tamina. The two teams faced off at Fastlane with the champions picking up the win.

However, things got out of hand when the monstrous duo attacked the Champions after the match, and even attacked Beth Phoenix who was doing commentary. It was Phoenix's old friend Natalya who came to the aid, evening out things.

On RAW this past week, Phoenix accompanied Natalya in her match, indicating that this much-loved team might be back for good.


The heart of the matter

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, it is reported that there is a lot of speculation that Beth Phoenix is back to team with Natalya for a women’s tag team title match at WrestleMania 35.

This is great news as Phoenix has been out of action since 2012, even though she did compete in a one-off match at the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match.

Advertisement

What's next?

Beth Phoenix is set to make an appearance on RAW this week, and will most likely announce her return and intention to compete at WrestleMania 35.

Also Read: WWE Legend reveals backstage reaction to fans hating Brock Lesnar during controversial match




Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Beth Phoenix Natalya
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
WWE Rumors: 34-year-old Superstar all set to make WWE return soon
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who turned down the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who are 2-time Hall of Fame inductees
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: 4-Time WWE champion changes his mind about in-ring return
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 : 7 Things WWE should avoid doing this PPV 
RELATED STORY
7 Possible opponents to retire Kurt Angle at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why WWE had to change Ronda Rousey's Wrestlemania storyline
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals the real reason why Brock Lesnar is in the WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: John Cena to face legendary 4-time WWE Champion at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us