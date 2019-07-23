×
WWE Rumors: Real reason why Ricochet was removed from Raw Reunion revealed

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
23 Jul 2019, 15:32 IST

It should have been Ricochet
It should have been Ricochet

What's the story?

As we had reported earlier, Seth Rollins wasn't the original superstar scheduled to be a part of the segment that also featured D-Generation X, The Kliq and The Original Club (OC). 

Dave Meltzer has now confirmed on the post-Raw episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Ricochet was indeed the man set to get a major rub as part of the segment; however, he was not cleared due to an elbow infection.

In case you didn't know...

The stacked Reunion episode was billed as the biggest episode of WWE Raw of 2019. While it may have had its flaws, the show managed to give the fans a lot to cheer about.

The segment in question saw D-Generation X and The Kliq unite to save Seth Rollins from a beatdown at the hands of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows, now known as The Original Club.

It partly felt like a rinsed and repeated version of the segment that was offered at Raw 25, but for all intents and purposes, was well received by the fans in attendance in Tampa Florida as well as those who were watching at home.

Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, X-Pac, Scott Hall and Seth Rollins shared a memorable moment in the ring after the segment. Thankfully for AJ Styles, the US Champion and his stablemates weren't made to look weak despite being pitted against some of the most iconic names in Sports Entertainment history.

The heart of the matter

As revealed by Dave Meltzer, Ricochet was the superstar who was pencilled in to feature in the angle before an untimely elbow injury played spoilsport. It was also noted that the former United States Champion is one of Paul Heyman's projects and was heavily pushed to be put over by Kliq and DX by the end of the segment.

Meltzer said:

“Ricochet has an elbow infection. So the whole spot that Seth did with AJ Styles, that was all Ricochet. The whole idea of the DX thing. Again, I do not know if this was a Paul Heyman idea, but I know that Ricochet is one of his projects and I know that the idea for the show was for Ricochet to get the big rub at the end from DX where they endorse him and say that he is going to be the next big thing and that was what that segment was supposed to be. Ricochet was not cleared to do anything, so Seth Rollins took his place.”
What's next?

The nature and level of seriousness of Ricochet's infection are still not known, and we would have to see whether he heals up in time to resume his feud against Styles, who he is expected to face at SummerSlam. 

