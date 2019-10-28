WWE Rumors: Real reason why the company has chosen not to use Alexa Bliss

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 4.42K // 28 Oct 2019, 07:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss

Where is Alexa Bliss? It's a burning question that's being widely discussed among sections in the WWE Universe. However, we haven't been given a concrete answer, until now, that is.

As always, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue provided a backstage update regarding the absence of the 5-time Women's Champion.

As per Colohue, Bliss is currently on a break and the reason why WWE granted her the same was because the company doesn't need her in any of the ongoing storylines. The plan is to push the lower division of the SmackDown Women's division, which has given Bliss the freedom to take a much-needed hiatus.

Here's what Tom tweeted out regarding Bliss and her sudden disappearance:

Alexa Bliss is having a break right now, which #wwe granted on the basis of her not being needed in storyline right now and room needed to push talent from lower down the #SmackDown card.

Alexa Bliss is having a break right now, which #wwe granted on the basis of her not being needed in storyline right now and room needed to push talent from lower down the #SmackDown card. https://t.co/giQH9nhWOe — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) October 27, 2019

Bliss wrestled her last match at Hell in a Cell on October 6th where she teamed up with Nikki Cross and defended the WWE Women's Tag Team titles against the Kabuki Warriors.

Kairi Sane and Asuka turned heel en route to winning the titles in the match. Ever since dropping the titles, Bliss has been kept away from the spotlight while Nikki Cross has been pushed to the fore. The former SAnitY member became the #1 contender for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship and she is expected to take on the champion soon enough.

As the women won't be featured at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV on October 31st, Nikki Cross could get her title shot on an episode of SmackDown in the coming weeks. This is because Survivor Series doesn't happen until November 22nd and WWE usually reserves special Champion vs. Champion bouts for that show, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Advertisement

It's clear that the company is trying to build new faces and Nikki Cross' push is a step in that direction. While she may not dethrone Bayley, being in the title picture will help grow her stock in the long run.

As for Cross' partner in crime, we still don't have any details regarding the return date of Alexa Bliss. The former Women's Champion was drafted to SmackDown along with Cross during the recent Draft and she should be back once the company comes up with an ideal angle for her.

Cross is expected to team up with Bliss going forward, however, that will only happen after she wraps up her angle with Bayley, Until then, Bliss can relish her break.