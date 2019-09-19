WWE Rumors: Real reason why the company may want Seth Rollins to lose the Universal title revealed

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins' reign as the Universal Champion may be coming to an end soon.

Sportskeeda's latest edition of Dropkick DiSKussions saw Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue review the Clash of Champions PPV. During the discussion, Tom Colohue spoke about Bray Wyatt's upcoming Universal title match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell.

He said that WWE may be contemplating taking the title off of Seth Rollins as he is reportedly set to move to SmackDown Live soon. Paul Heyman may have to hand over his top star to Eric Bischoff by the looks of it.

"There is a possibility that they need the title off of Seth Rollins because he is going to be changing brands."

Seth Rollins' WWE future

The Beastslayer defended his Universal title against Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions and surprisingly notched up a clean victory over the Monster Among Men. He was attacked by The Fiend after the match but that was just a precursor of what was to come on the following night on RAW. The Fiend took out Kane and Seth Rollins on the RAW after Clash of Champions and it sent a clear statement about Wyatt's title aspirations.

Bray Wyatt will meet Seth Rollins inside the dreaded Hell in a Cell on October 6th and many believe it will mark the end of the Beastslayer's title reign, which began at SummerSlam after he defeated Brock Lesnar.

Rollins is also one of the RAW Superstars who is now expected to move to SmackDown Live during the upcoming draft scheduled to take place on October 11th on SmackDown and October 14th on RAW.

SmackDown will shift to the Fox Network on October 4th and the blue brand will need a set of established stars to help with the ratings. Rollins is one of the biggest stars on the roster and having him move to SmackDown is a good plan on paper while Bray Wyatt potentially continues his reign of terror on the red brand.

