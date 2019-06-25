×
WWE Rumors: Real reason why The Undertaker returned on Raw revealed

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.16K   //    25 Jun 2019, 11:49 IST

Expect the unexpected
Expect the unexpected

What’s the story?

The fallout episode of Raw for Stomping Grounds was always expected to have a few surprises. However, nobody envisioned The Undertaker to show up.

That is precisely what happened, and as per Cageside Seats, the obvious speculation going around is that the WWE has brought the Deadman back to help boost the ratings en route to Extreme Rules.

In case you didn’t know…

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre at the recently concluded Stomping Grounds PPV. While many hoped for the tiresome feud between Reigns, McIntyre and Shane McMahon to end, WWE seemed to have other ideas as they booked a handicap match pitting the heels against The Big Dog on Raw.

As is the norm with every handicap match, The Scottish Nightmare and The Prodigal Son took advantage of the numbers game and dominated the proceedings against Reigns.

McIntyre hit two Claymore kicks on Reigns and set him up for the Coast to Coast. Just when Shane McMahon was about to deliver his signature move, the Undertaker’s music hit, much to the astonishment of McIntyre and McMahon.

The Phenom Chokeslammed McMahon before laying out McIntyre with the Big Boot. The segment ended with the heels fleeing away as Undertaker stared them down.

The heart of the matter

As reported in the Cageside Seats Rumor Roundup, the WWE officials have brought back The Undertaker to generate some much-needed buzz that could help increase its declining viewership figures.

The TV ratings have dipped to all-time lows in recent weeks, and something had to be done to address the never-ending problem. What does Vince McMahon do? He gets back the 54-year-old WWE legend. Again.

What’s next?

As announced in the aftermath of the Raw, Undertaker will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules, which is scheduled to take place on July 14th.

This won't be the first time Undertaker and Reigns team up with each other as they were on the same side in a six-man tag team match at last year's MSG Live Event.

The Undertaker’s comeback is purely a short-term fix for WWE’s viewership woes, and in hindsight, it’s a smart decision on paper.

Undertaker will be protected in a tag team match and the next few weeks could make for some exciting programming, especially considering the fact that Reigns, Undertaker and Shane O’Mac have a prior history. 

What are your thoughts on Undertaker’s return? Was it really necessary? Let us know in the comments section below.

