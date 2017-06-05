WWE Rumors: Reason for Elias Samson segment revealed?

The Drifter sang his heart out in Baltimore.

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer has spoken out on Elias Samson’s odd segment at Extreme Rules and why it took place at the pay per view. Samson performed a short 5-minute concert of sorts, similar to The Rock’s amusing performances back in the day.

In case you didn’t know...

Samson has been ‘drifting’ ever since arriving in WWE, which includes his time down in NXT. Since being promoted to the main roster shortly after WrestleMania 33, Samson has spent the majority of his time lingering around backstage during other people’s segments. Recently, however, he debuted in a bout against Dean Ambrose during which he picked up a disqualification victory.

The heart of the matter

In the aforementioned report, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer stated that WWE did this segment in order to fill time. There were only six matches on the main card with four of them lasting 15 minutes or more, meaning that there was a lot of time that needed to be filled in by the company. Even with this small segment, the show ended 10-15 minutes before the scheduled time.

What’s next?

Samson has done a solid job of getting heat on himself since arriving on Monday Night Raw, and he looks set to continue his momentum in the coming weeks. A future run with a midcard title could be a good direction to take him in, similar to what happened with Honky Tonk Man, but for now squashing jobbers seems like a much more likely fate for The Drifter.

Author’s take

We’re slowly starting to come round to Elias’ character, and whilst we were initially confused as to why they did the short segment, we did enjoy his work at Extreme Rules. Who knows, maybe this could be the start of a beautiful tenure in WWE for the Seth Rollins lookalike.

