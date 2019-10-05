WWE Rumors: Reason for Tyson Fury's SmackDown appearance & future plans revealed

Tyson Fury jumped the barricade last night

The premiere of WWE's SmackDown on FOX was explosive, to say the least, but one of the biggest shocks came when Tyson Fury was involved in an altercation with Braun Strowman that saw the boxer jump the barricade and be restrained by security.

Mid-match, The Monster Among Men launched Dolph Ziggler into Fury. This obviously upset The Gypsy King who would be held back by security after leaping over the barricade.

Shortly after SmackDown, WWE confirmed that Fury will appear on the October 7 episode of RAW with an open mic, which suggests that last night wasn't a one and done for The Gypsy King.

Well, Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT has revealed on Twitter that Tyson Fury is set to appear in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel, with ESPN and FOX working together on Fury's WWE appearances to promote his fight against Deontay Wilder.

Two different sources have told me the plan is for Tyson Fury to appear in Saudi Arabia, not WM36. ESPN and FOX has worked together on this and the goal is to promote Fury v Wilder.



Deal was agreed earlier this week, one source said Monday. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 5, 2019

This notion is furthered when you notice that ESPN shared a GIF of Fury's appearance on the blue brand last night, crediting WWE and commenting that "Tyson Fury wants all the smoke" from their official account.

Who is Tyson Fury?

For anyone unfamiliar with Tyson Fury, the 31-year-old Gypsy King is a mercurial personality, to say the least, from the world of boxing, who holds an undefeated professional record of 29-1-0. Fury is set to take on Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

You can check out our article on The Gypsy King to find out everything you need to know ahead of his unpredictable RAW segment this coming Monday.

Meanwhile, WWE's new broadcast partner in the UK, BT Sport, which will be showing RAW and SmackDown from January 2020 onwards, tweeted out photos of The Gypsy King with The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Vince McMahon, and Ric Flair, which you can see below.

Nice to see Tyson Fury getting acquainted with the WWE 👀



Roll on January 🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/HervRQ9cbP — BT Sport (@btsport) October 5, 2019

