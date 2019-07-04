WWE Rumors: Reason Kevin Owens turned face so fast after turning heel

Kevin Owens

What's the story?

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens suddenly appeared to turn face... a move that was unexpected from him so soon after turning heel only a few days back when he betrayed New Day.

The segment confused the fans but they cheered Owens anyway, with him being an extremely popular Superstar.

It appears that the real reason that Kevin Owens turned face is that he was supposed to have been a face all along.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens returned from injury earlier this year. He returned as a face and he had been bookmarked for a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania against Daniel Bryan. However, Kofi Kingston's overwhelming popularity among the fans meant that WWE went for him changing up plans.

After WrestleMania 35, when Big E was injured, he helped the New Day by filling in for him. However, only a week into the gimmick he suddenly turned on them. The fans felt that the turn had come sooner than expected and it had. At that point, Bryan was out with injury and WWE needed Owens to fill in. As a result, he turned and started a feud with Kingston.

The heart of the matter

Now, after a long time as a heel, Owens turned face on WWE SmackDown. He mocked Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre to start off the show. Things only got more mocking for him from there, as he insulted Dolph Ziggler as well.

He was forced to team up with Ziggler in the main event of the night, with it being said that if they won, they would get a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules.

They lost, and Owens definitely turned face by hitting Ziggler with a Stunner afterwards.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has revealed that this is WWE's attempt at getting Owens back to the character and the plans that WWE had for him in the beginning.

“It’s very clear that this is a babyface turn for Owens who just turned heel a couple of months ago. I hate turns back and forth, but originally he was supposed to be a babyface. The heel turn was just a last-ditch effort because Daniel Bryan got hurt and now he’s getting back to where they wanted him originally.” h/t Wrestle Talk

What's next?

Kevin Owens will be building his character in the coming weeks. He might be in for a feud against Dolph Ziggler if this SmackDown Live was anything to judge by.