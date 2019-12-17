WWE Rumors: Reason why Bayley wasn't part of TLC revealed

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 17 Dec 2019, 06:17 IST SHARE

What does the future hold for the current SmackDown Women's Champion and Sasha Banks?

Bayley wasn't part of last night's TLC event since WWE made the decision to allow the Women's Tag Team Championships to be the only titles defended on the show for the women. Becky Lynch was part of that match which meant that the Raw Women's Championship wasn't defended and Bayley wasn't present in Minneapolis, Minnesota with her Championship.

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, The SmackDown Women's Champion wasn't part of TLC because WWE felt that it was too early for Bayley vs Lacey Evans so they wanted to save that match for The Royal Rumble.

Rather than thinking about her next title defense, it seems that Bayley is thinking about working with Sasha Banks as a tag team and eyeing up the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Despite Kairi Sane's injury last night at TLC, it appears that The Kabuki Warriors could still be forced to look over their shoulders after their successful title defense against Charlotte and Becky Lynch since Bayley put a target on their backs on Twitter.

The SmackDown Women's Champion looks as though she could have a new dream, to become Bayley Two Belts in the future since she Tweeted out the fact that she and Sasha Banks want to face The Kabuki Warriors next.

Sane could be out for sometime after a medical update was provided, so that match might not happen for a while. But it seems that Bayley and Banks might finally be given that rematch for the Women's Tag Team Championships after they lost the titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania and Banks then took a four-month hiatus.