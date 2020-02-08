WWE Rumors - Reason why former tag team champions have been missing

When will they be back?

Love them or hate them but The IIconics are here to stay in WWE. The Australian tag team polarises opinion, but they seem to be loved backstage by WWE's creative team.

The duo has not been on WWE television since November 2019, which left many fans wondering why the former Women's Tag Team champions have not been on TV or live shows.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE's creative team made a decision to remove them off TV. He suggested that this could have been done to repackage them and that they will be back soon.

I asked about them a few weeks ago. A decision was made to take them off TV. Maybe repackaging, but the idea was they'd be back. https://t.co/gfHtBIUSf2 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 7, 2020

The duo has not been on WWE television, while not being a part of the company's live event shows as well. Their last match on WWE TV was back in November when they faced Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a tag team match, losing to them.

2019 was a mixed bag for the Australian duo, who won the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania for the very first time, holding it for 120 days, before losing them to Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. Following their loss, they weren't seen a lot on WWE television, and it's quite possible that they will return soon to revitalize the women's tag team division.

The IIconics are former WWE Women's Tag Team champions

In the WWE Draft last year, the tag team was moved to RAW, and we could see them on the Red brand when they eventually return.

They were recently usurped as the longest-reigning Women's Tag Team champions by The Kabuki Warriors. With Asuka and Becky Lynch currently in a singles feud on RAW, we could maybe see The IIconics return to challenge for the tag team titles, and reclaim them from Asuka and Kairi Sane.