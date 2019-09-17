WWE Rumors: Reason why Kane returned and was allowed to beat up the top heels on RAW

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 971 // 17 Sep 2019, 19:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kane with a double chokeslam on Karl Anderson and AJ Styles.

Kane returned to WWE TV in his hometown of Knoxville, Tennesse, where he is the incumbent Mayor and was taken out by The Fiend by the end of the night.

The Big Red Machine had a strong showing on RAW as he cleared out a ring full of the red brand's top heels while saving Seth Rollins from a beatdown. The reason why Kane was booked to pummel all the heels was to make him look strong before The Fiend's eventual attack, as per explained by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

"I actually liked that (the Kane segment) because it was fun all the way across and then at the end he does that big thing and when he was doing it, I was kind of getting mad because it’s kind of like it’s the freaking mayor and he’s beating up every freaking heel and he’s the retired guy beating up all the heels, but it was all to set up Bray Wyatt at the end and Bray Wyatt is the main event heel on the next PPV and I thought that was actually really well done. I didn’t like that at all but it was to build up. I mean it was, in the end, to make him strong so when Wyatt took him down, the whole thing is trying to make Wyatt into a monster."

Kane's eventful night on RAW

The Mayor of Knox County was not only involved in the main event segment as Kane, in his Mayor Glenn Jacobs avatar, also pinned R-Truth at the Vols Stadium during a tour to become the new 24/7 Champion in a pre-taped segment.

Truth would go on to regain the title from Kane before the show began. In the main event, Seth Rollins took on Robert Roode in a singles match that ended in a DQ when Ziggler broke up Rollins' pinfall over Roode.

The OC, Ziggler and Roode punished Rollins after the match ended before Kane's music hit and the Demon came down the ramp to make the save. Kane took out all the heels and just when he was about to do his signature double-handed downward thrust that would have set off the fire from the turnbuckles, the lights went out and The Fiend appeared.

Kane was laid out with the Mandible Claw and the show ended with the Fiend staring down Rollins in the corner.

The segment achieved the purpose of making Bray Wyatt look like a legitimate monster and it also continued the trend of WWE burying Superstars in their hometown.

However, was it really necessary to build up Kane at the expense of all the top available heels on RAW? That could have been avoided as Kane is already quite over in Knoxville.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, it was a segment that got the job done.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!