Paul Heyman, Lana, and Liv Morgan

WWE has a long history of abruptly discontinuing storylines and countless examples can be mentioned from this year itself.

Liv Morgan's romantic angle with Lana had promised, but WWE pulled the plug on it after the big reveal was made during The Ravishing Russian's grand TV wedding with Bobby Lashley. Morgan would go on to beat Lana in a match before she was booked in an angle with the returning Ruby Riott.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the real reason why WWE didn't follow up the storyline between Lana and Liv Morgan.

There were no long-term plans for the Liv Morgan-Lana angle

It was stated that Paul Heyman never had any long-term plans for the story, as he just wanted a spot in the wedding that would 'pop the fans'.

Liv Morgan's introduction as Lana's former lover was the spot that got the desired fan reactions, and beyond that, Heyman had no plan to follow up on it. Morgan was used as the company needed to get her up and running after a lengthy absence.

Here's what Meltzer and Alvarez discussed on the Observer Radio:

Meltzer: From what I was told, it was Paul looking for a spot in the wedding thing to pop people but that there was no plan to follow up on it.

Alvarez: Why on god's name would you do that?

Meltzer: Because that's what he did in ECW too, remember? Wil Beulah and Francine and it was never followed up either. So it's something that he just did in ECW umm 25 plus years ago.

Advertisement

Alvarez: I mean it happens a lot in the WWE but it usually happens because Vince changes his mind but the idea of doing a storyline like that and we never heard about it again is very strange.

Meltzer: It was just a way to get Liv Morgan up and running and doing something with her.

Alvarez: Doing something with her that was never followed up on.

Meltzer: Never followed up on but now she's on TV and I mean, she was getting a little bit of a push. I don't even know what's a push now.

Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta asked Lana about the rushed storyline with Liv Morgan during his recent interview with the Ravishing Russian. Lana stayed in character and demanded credit for helping get Morgan back on TV

Liv Morgan has been featured on TV lately but WWE never capitalized on the hype that surrounded her when she returned to be Lana's former love interest.

We hope there are better things in store for the underrated Superstar.