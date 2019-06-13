WWE Rumors: Reason why Shane McMahon is being pushed possibly revealed?

Now that's shocking!

What's the story?

According to WrestleVotes, it's been speculated by one of their sources that Shane McMahon could eventually be crowned WWE Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Shane McMahon has been getting quite a push lately in his heel run. He recently won his match against Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. His alliance with Drew McIntyre and Elias has been interesting, to say the least.

It's worth noting that Shane McMahon's exploits in the ring are not a recent occurrence. He actually has been a former WWE European Champion, WWE Hardcore Champion as well as the winner of the WWE World Cup 2018.

He was also one-half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions alongside The Miz and held the belts for 21 days. This laid the groundwork for his feud with The Miz, which was quite enthralling. Their match at WrestleMania 35 certainly was a slobberknocker.

The heart of the matter

As reported, WrestleVotes reported that Shane McMahon's push could possibly lead him into becoming WWE Champion. Here's what they actually said,

I’ve asked what the payoff is to this major Shane McMahon push & TV time allotment. No one seems to have a solid answer. One source said he could see (JUST HIS SPECULATION HERE) Shane being the one to defeat Kofi for the title. That would be something.

It should be noted that the last time a McMahon was WWE Champion was Vince McMahon, which lasted less than a week when he vacated the title.

What's next?

This speculation is not without precedence. Shane McMahon has been getting a huge push for quite a while and it's not that hard to see that it's possible that Vince McMahon could make him WWE Champion. It also hints as to why he went over Roman Reigns. I guess the WWE Universe will soon find out in the weeks to come.