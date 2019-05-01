×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Reason why WWE superstars hated the Superstar Shake-up this year

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
357   //    01 May 2019, 20:41 IST

Enter caption


What's the story?

Ever since WWE abandoned the "draft" name, they began the "Superstar Shake-Up". While that's just wordplay, it's happened post-WrestleMania for the last three years and there has been quite a bit of confusion, especially since it's "in effect" a week later too and the rules are vague.

Brad Shepard on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast revealed that there's a bit of heat with the Shake-Up and that "everyone" finds it to be annoying backstage.

In case you didn't know...

The Superstar Shake-Up has been a thing for the last few years. 2019 saw the third edition of the Superstar Shake-Up, but for many, it was very confusing and there was a whole lot of chaos as well, especially with Andrade, leading to three superstars including himself having to change brands.

For one, Andrade's relationship with Charlotte Flair reportedly caused WWE to move him back to SmackDown, which meant that Zelina Vega, his on-screen manager, had to move along with him. This caused another problem - she's married to Aleister Black, which meant that WWE had to move him to the blue brand too.

It was just chaotic and disorganized from top to bottom.

The heart of the matter

Brad Shepard revealed that the Superstar Shake-Up caused quite a stir backstage because it was annoying for everyone. He said (H/T Ringside News):

"A source in the company recently described the Superstar Shake-Up as an ‘annoying pain in the a** for everyone from the top down,’ especially with them changing their minds on a couple of Superstars at the last minute.”

We definitely don't blame any superstar for feeling this way, because the talent management in this regard was quite poor. It's well-known that superstars aren't informed of brand switches ahead of time, except for a few top-tier stars.

What's next?

With the Superstar Shake-Up officially out of effect, the brands' superstars have been established for the year. The FOX move for SmackDown will be huge for the blue brand.

Tags:
Charlotte Flair Andrade 'Cien' Almas
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Real reason why WWE abruptly split Aleister Black and Ricochet's tag team
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Real reason why Andrade was moved to Smackdown Live revealed
RELATED STORY
4 interesting scenarios created due to the second WWE Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars who will benefit from the Superstar Shakeup (and 3 who won't)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why The Riott Squad was broken up
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could turn heel after Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
WWE News: 3 Raw Superstars moved back to SmackDown Live after Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former Tag Team champions surprisingly broken up after Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
Opinion: This year's WWE superstar shakeup needs to return to the old 2007-2011 format
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should not win Money in the Bank this year
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us