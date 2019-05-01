WWE Rumors: Reason why WWE superstars hated the Superstar Shake-up this year

What's the story?

Ever since WWE abandoned the "draft" name, they began the "Superstar Shake-Up". While that's just wordplay, it's happened post-WrestleMania for the last three years and there has been quite a bit of confusion, especially since it's "in effect" a week later too and the rules are vague.

Brad Shepard on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast revealed that there's a bit of heat with the Shake-Up and that "everyone" finds it to be annoying backstage.

In case you didn't know...

The Superstar Shake-Up has been a thing for the last few years. 2019 saw the third edition of the Superstar Shake-Up, but for many, it was very confusing and there was a whole lot of chaos as well, especially with Andrade, leading to three superstars including himself having to change brands.

For one, Andrade's relationship with Charlotte Flair reportedly caused WWE to move him back to SmackDown, which meant that Zelina Vega, his on-screen manager, had to move along with him. This caused another problem - she's married to Aleister Black, which meant that WWE had to move him to the blue brand too.

It was just chaotic and disorganized from top to bottom.

The heart of the matter

Brad Shepard revealed that the Superstar Shake-Up caused quite a stir backstage because it was annoying for everyone. He said (H/T Ringside News):

"A source in the company recently described the Superstar Shake-Up as an ‘annoying pain in the a** for everyone from the top down,’ especially with them changing their minds on a couple of Superstars at the last minute.”

We definitely don't blame any superstar for feeling this way, because the talent management in this regard was quite poor. It's well-known that superstars aren't informed of brand switches ahead of time, except for a few top-tier stars.

What's next?

With the Superstar Shake-Up officially out of effect, the brands' superstars have been established for the year. The FOX move for SmackDown will be huge for the blue brand.