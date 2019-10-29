WWE Rumors: Reason why the company removed Paige as the manager of Kabuki Warriors on RAW

This week's episode of RAW opened with a segment in which The Kabuki Warriors effectively completed their heel turn by turning on their manager Paige. It marked the end of Paige's short and inconsistent stint as the spokeswoman of the Women's Tag Team Champions. However, why did WWE remove her from the role on RAW?

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez spoke about the opening segment on the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio. While Alvarez stated that Paige could be written off the angle so that she could manage another team, Meltzer added that WWE may have booked the segment to get more heel heat on Kairi Sane and Asuka. The reason behind the move was attributed to the fact that the Japanese duo have been cheered on the live event circuit and the company had to do something to get fans to take them seriously as heels.

Here's Alvarez and Meltzer's breakdown of the RAW opener:

Alvarez: They wrote her out of the storyline she wasn't even in, I guess, and presumably she will manage a new team.

Meltzer: Oh, that's right, they probably could do that. Who would that be?

Alvarez: I don't know but do they really need to write her off as she hasn't been on TV in months with the Kabuki Warriors?

Meltzer: I mean it may have just been a way to try and get them more heel heat because everyone is cheering them at the house shows. And they turned. I mean even in Australia they cheered them against the IIconics, who were the local women. The Kabuki Warriors have been cheered at every house show. So they needed to do something because they are supposed to be heels even though there are probably few people in the entire company better suited to be babyfaces than Kairi Sane. So, that's that.

As stated above, Paige opened the most recent edition of RAW by introducing the Women's Tag Team Champions, however, Asuka and Sane both snatched the microphone from Paige's hands before 'The Empress of Tomorrow' sprayed green mist into the eyes of the former Divas Champion.

Becky Lynch then came out to assault Sane and Asuka before a singles match between 'The Pirate Princess' and 'The Man' was booked to kickstart the evening's in-ring activities. Sane inevitably lost the match after tapping out to the Disarmher.

The purpose of the whole angle was to take Paige out of the equation and establish Sane and Asuka as a top heel team while also giving Lynch's RAW Women's reign a definite direction.

Regarding Paige's future, as Bryan Alvarez noted, the former 2-time Divas Champion could return to manage another team who could then engage in a feud with The Kabuki Warriors. If that is indeed the case, who would you like to see Paige take under her wing?

Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

