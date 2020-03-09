WWE Rumors: Reason why The Undertaker helped Aleister Black at Elimination Chamber

The Undertaker attacked Styles and The OC

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 ended up disappointing some fans as a whole, although there were a couple of stellar matches on the card. One of these was the No DQ match between AJ Styles and Aleister Black.

The OC interfered from ringside on multiple occasions before finally just joining AJ Styles in a 3-on-1 beatdown of Black in the middle of the ring. The referee was powerless to stop them because of the No DQ stipulation.

At this point, we saw the lights go out. When they came back, The Undertaker was in the middle of the ring facing AJ Styles and The OC.

Undertaker cleared house, taking out Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Styles tried to hit him with a springboard but 'Taker caught him and hit him with his patented chokeslam. The lights went off again and Undertaker was gone. Black then finished off Styles with a Black Mass before pinning him for the win.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on the reason behind Undertaker helping Aleister Black win at Elimination Chamber. Here's what Meltzer had to say:

The deal is, they're trying badly to rehab Aleister for Monday. That was the idea, they gave him the win although it was really Undertaker giving him the win. You can't really beat AJ on his own because the whole idea is that Undertaker has to do it. Because you don't want Undertaker going up against the guy Aleister Black just beat clean. This is the only way they could do it. It was the obvious finish.

From what Meltzer had to say, it looks like we will get AJ Styles vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania although another option is Undertaker and Aleister Black joining forces to take on The OC.

(If any quotes are used from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling).