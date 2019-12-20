WWE Rumors: Reason why TLC main event continued despite Kairi Sane's injury (Exclusive)

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 20 Dec 2019, 17:00 IST SHARE

Paul Heyman is the Executive Director of RAW

One of the biggest talking points after the 2019 WWE TLC pay-per-view revolved around Kairi Sane’s suspected concussion in the main event between The Kabuki Warriors and Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair.

From early on in the match, it was clear that Sane had suffered an injury and she would be unable to perform in her usual high-tempo style.

Many fans took to social media during TLC to question why the Women’s Tag Team Champion was allowed to continue performing when it was clear that she was struggling, while some even criticised Flair for being too physical.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue revealed that RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman did not want the storytelling of the match to be interrupted, which is why the Flair-Sane spots still happened.

“I believe this was to keep the momentum going, to keep the match going, and this has been confirmed by a few sources suggesting that Paul Heyman, who was in charge of the match, didn’t want to interrupt the storytelling.”

Regarding Flair’s powerbomb spot at ringside, Colohue pointed out that the 10-time Women’s Champion realised that her opponent was having difficulty in the match, so she took extra care when putting her through the table.

“At that point, the powerbomb through the table, Kairi Sane does not seem to have the motor control to get up, so Charlotte helps her up. There must have been some level of communication there. I think that’s the point at which Charlotte realises what’s happening. The powerbomb, if you look at it, is one of the safest things you will ever see. She has Kairi tucked up, curled up, so that her head is not in any danger. The way she positions her grip and the force she throws her down makes it very, very safe so that her head will not impact whatsoever.”