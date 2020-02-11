WWE Rumors - Reason why veteran Superstar was backstage on this week's RAW

RAW

This week on WWE RAW, we once again saw veteran Superstar MVP return to the show, hosting The VIP Lounge segment, where he had Drew McIntyre as his guest. MVP offered to manage McIntyre at this week's RAW, but the 2020 men's Royal Rumble winner declined the offer and then landed a Claymore Kick on MVP.

But, PWInsider are reporting that MVP was on the show not just to feature in the segment with McIntyre, but also to have discussions about a role as a producer in WWE.

"The word making the rounds over the last several weeks has been that MVP was possibly coming in to work as a Producer for the company. That talk persisted tonight backstage at Raw, so if all works out, that looks to be his eventual role for the company."

In a recent appearance on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, MVP revealed that he could retire from in-ring action, and make a transition to a backstage role. He said that although he still wrestles and is in great shape, but "retirement is looming" for him.

"However, I'm at a point in my career where I think I'm ready to start offering my talents behind the scenes or in another capacity. In the very near future, I see myself hanging up the boots and moving from in-ring competitor to behind-the-scenes producer if you will. This is what I'm looking at, and I think that's the way to go for me.'"

MVP returned to WWE for the first time in two years at this year's Royal Rumble, where he was a part of the men's Royal Rumble match. He came in at #12, but was quickly eliminated by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. He returned the next night to RAW, where he had a singles match with Rey Mysterio, which was his final match in WWE.