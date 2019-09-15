WWE Rumors: Reason why Vince McMahon cancelled Liv Morgan's match before SmackDown Live

Vince McMahon replaced the Liv Morgan vs. Ember Moon match

Heavy Machinery’s Otis & Tucker defeated The B-Team’s Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas in a dark match before the September 3 episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

Writing on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp has revealed that the match was originally supposed to be between Liv Morgan and Ember Moon, but Vince McMahon cancelled it at short notice, via Michael Hayes, because he did not want Morgan to appear in front of a live crowd before she had debuted her new character.

WWE rarely asks Superstars to compete in matches without a warm-up. In this case, Otis and Tucker were not prepared for in-ring action, which explains why they wore tank tops and shorts instead of their usual gear.

Why is Liv Morgan not on WWE TV?

Liv Morgan has not been seen on WWE television since she lost against Charlotte Flair on an episode of SmackDown Live in July 2019.

Following the match, the former Riott Squad member grabbed Corey Graves’ headset at ringside and vented her frustration into the microphone, admitting that Flair was right about her and she needs to “be real” when she comes back.

This followed a segment earlier in the show where she described Flair as a “phoney” and said there was “nothing real” about her. The nine-time Women’s Champion then insinuated that Morgan was a hypocrite and mocked her for struggling to receive TV time as a singles competitor.

Since then, Morgan has not competed in any matches and she has been very cryptic about her future on social media.

Her most notable post came on September 1 when she teased a drastic change of appearance by tweeting a 13-second video which seemingly showed her chopping off chunks of her pink hair.

