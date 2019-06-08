WWE Rumors: Reason why WWE booked Goldberg to lose against The Undertaker

The Undertaker and Goldberg headlined WWE Super ShowDown

The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in the main event of WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained why WWE booked ‘Taker to win the match against the returning WCW legend.

Much of the build-up to the WWE Super ShowDown main event revolved around The Undertaker’s long-time allegiance with WWE and Goldberg’s reputation as being one of the biggest stars of WCW in the late 1990s.

The first-ever one-on-one match between the two men has been widely criticised on social media, mostly due to an awkward Jackhammer from Goldberg and an uncoordinated Tombstone from The Undertaker.

In the end, “The Deadman” hit a chokeslam to pick up the victory in a match that is likely to be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Following the show, Goldberg took to Twitter to reveal that he was knocked out during the match, while ‘Taker liked a comment on Instagram which suggested that he is putting his health at risk by competing in his 50s.

Knocked myself out and thought I could finish.... love my fans.....but let u down. Everyone else that found “pleasure” ..... hope ur happy — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) June 7, 2019

Much like Triple H’s victory over Sting at WrestleMania 31, the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer mentioned that The Undertaker was chosen to win the match at WWE Super ShowDown simply because he is a representative of WWE, while Goldberg will forever be synonymous with WCW.

“It’s amazing because we’re in 2019 and the reason that Bill had to lose, and the reason that if you look at Tuesday [SmackDown Live promo] and look at the future and who’s got more mileage left, it’s clearly Bill. [But the reason he lost] is because Bill Goldberg, and they even said it as soon as he’s out there, and the announcers go, ‘He was the face of WCW, he represents WCW.’”

Long-term, WWE is likely to hold another event in Saudi Arabia later this year, so we can expect to see The Undertaker and/or Goldberg lace up their boots again in 2019. Short-term, it looks as though neither man will appear on WWE television in the coming weeks.