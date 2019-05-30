WWE Rumors: Reason why WWE ended the Dean Ambrose vs. Nia Jax storyline

Nia Jax attacked Dean Ambrose in January 2019

What's the story?

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, mentioned on the latest episode of ‘Talk Is Jericho’ that he does not know why WWE abandoned plans for him to have a storyline with Nia Jax.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed what he was told about the short-lived rivalry.

In case you didn't know…

Everybody in the wrestling world is talking about Jon Moxley after he vented his frustration about his time in WWE during a conversation on Chris Jericho’s podcast.

Regarding his final few months in WWE, Moxley said he had been told by Vince McMahon that he would not be "buried" before he left, but he felt that is exactly what ended up happening after the Dean Ambrose character was booked to come out second-best in a confrontation with Nia Jax before losing in two minutes against EC3.

Moxley mentioned that he had no problems being involved in a storyline with Jax, even though he knew WWE was trying to “bury” him, and he was unaware why the company suddenly dropped their angle just one week after it started.

In the end, he lost against EC3, Elias and Drew McIntyre between February and April, while The Shield also had multiple farewell matches.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer said WWE originally planned to book a lengthier storyline between Dean Ambrose and Nia Jax, but they quickly cancelled it because they were afraid that the former Shield member would become popular after the rivalry.

“I would’ve known if I hadn’t been told it, but I’ve also been told it: Nia Jax was there to bury him. The reason they pulled the plug on that was because there was a feeling that if they buried him with Nia Jax, it would reverse and he would become a martyr. I think that’s the reason that they didn’t bury him too much, because they didn’t want him to become a martyr that would make him super-hot when he came out. But, in fact, that ended up happening anyway.”

What's next?

Jon Moxley will face Juice Robinson in NJPW on June 5 before taking on Joey Janela at AEW’s Fyter Fest event on June 29. As for Nia Jax, she is currently recovering from double knee surgery.