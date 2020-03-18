WWE Rumors - Recent RAW segment originally meant for WrestleMania 36

A recent segment featuring Becky Lynch was reportedly set for WrestleMania 36.

The current RAW Women's Champion is set to face Shayna Baszler at The Show of Shows.

Becky Lynch and Stone Cold Steve Austin on RAW

It's been confirmed that WrestleMania 36 is set to be held behind closed doors, at the Performance Center this year, due to the Coronavirus epidemic. The Show of Shows always has incredible segments, dream matches, and a fantastic audio-visual experience for fans.

But, that won't be the case this year due to the show being scaled down. One segment that was reportedly set to feature in WrestleMania 36 was on this past week's RAW. Becky Lynch, the current RAW Women's Champion, arrived at this week's show at the Performance Center in a custom truck which featured a livery of herself.

According to EWrestlingNews, this segment was originally intended for her arrival at WrestleMania 36 in the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. At WrestleMania 35 last year, we saw Charlotte Flair arrive for her huge match against Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in a helicopter.

The use of the truck by Lynch to come to the venue was a throwback to Stone Cold Steve Austin's arrival to shows back in the Attitude Era. Incidentally, the WWE Hall of Famer made an appearance on this week's RAW show to celebrate 3:16 Day. Austin even had a segment with Lynch during the show.

Lynch is set to face off against former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at The Show of Shows next month.

On this week's RAW, Lynch hyped up her match against Baszler and sent a message to the former UFC fighter. Lynch then closed out this week's RAW show with Austin, where the duo drank a lot of beers, and Austin stunned commentator Byron Saxton. There was more carnage after RAW went off the air as well!

