WWE Rumors: Recently released Superstar to possibly snub AEW for other promotion?

Nishant Jayaram

23 Jan 2020, 19:09 IST

Would Cody be disappointed if he misses out on this former WWE Superstar?

WWE have released a few Superstars over the last few months, and one of the big names to be let go of was former Bludgeon Brother and Wyatt Family member, Luke Harper.

Harper was released in December 2019, and it seemed like he was destined to join AEW, with these rumors getting some steam after he was spotted with AEW Superstar Sammy Guevara.

But it seems that Harper, who was known as Brodie Lee in the indie scene, may not be joining AEW after all. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Harper could be joining Japanese promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Meltzer stated that Harper is keen on turning out for NJPW, which could quell rumors of him joining AEW.

Right before his departure from WWE, Harper had trademarked the Brodie Lee name which hinted at him returning to using that name after his stint with WWE. And, that rumor was true as he has been booked to wrestle at WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend later this year under the Brodie Lee name.

Last month, Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda, revealed on Dropkick DiSKussions that Harper would be perfect for AEW, but he wasn't yet approached to sign for the promotion.

“I suspect if that’s something Luke Harper wants to do, the door seems to be wide open for it. Whether or not that’s his choice, I’m not sure. It depends how he would be used, but I think AEW is built well for him. There are obviously people like Jon Moxley there who he could put on great matches with and I think that is something of interest. Whether or not he’s been approached, to my knowledge, he has not yet.”

