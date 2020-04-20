Which released WWE star will be given a chance to return on Monday Night RAW?

WWE released a number of both on and off-screen stars last week with many surprising names on the list including Rusev, Heath Slater, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and even Zack Ryder.

It appears that releases may have seized for the moment, with names from NXT and the main roster amongst the stars who received the call from WWE a few days ago. Even though a number of these names will never work for WWE again, it appears that at least one of them will be on RAW tonight.

According to a report by Ryan Satin from Pro Wrestling Sheet, there is speculation that a released Superstar could make an appearance on tonight's show, which is the last live episode of RAW that the company is presenting between now and July.

Hearing it’s possible that one of the wrestlers who was released from WWE last week could be making an appearance on RAW tonight. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 20, 2020

This means that WWE will have invited this star to be part of tonight's episode of the show, even though last night they received a call of a very different nature. Maria Kanellis has already announced that she and her husband Mike will be making an announcement during RAW (not necessarily on the show). So it will be interesting to see if Ryan Satin is referring to Maria or if there will be another star-making their return.

As noted, there were a number of big names released from WWE last Tuesday night, so there are several names who could be part of the show. Tonight's RAW will be live from the Performance Center and is scheduled to include a number of Money in the Bank qualifying matches as well as a segment between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.