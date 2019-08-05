×
WWE Rumors: Retired 4-time WWE Champion set to return for SummerSlam

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
908   //    05 Aug 2019, 17:28 IST

SummerSlam
SummerSlam

What's the story?

With the announcement of Trish Stratus competing at SummerSlam against Charlotte Flair as well as the rumors stating Goldberg will return to face Ziggler at the event, SummerSlam is already looking like a star-studded affair.

However, there is some more good news for the fans, as Kurt Angle will likely be returning for the SummerSlam weekend as well.


In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle is not only a former 4-time WWE/F Champion, but is also a Hall of Famer. The Olympic Medalist returned to WWE in 2017 and took the mantle of being the RAW General Manager.

This year at Wrestlemania, Angle wrestled his last match against Baron Corbin as Angle had already informed the fans of his decision to take retirement from in-ring action post-WrestleMania 35. To the shock of many fans, Angle lost his final match at Wrestlemania.

The heart of the matter

While Kurt Angle was one of the best athletes on any roster during his younger days, the 50-year-old wasn't quite able to compete in-ring as he could once.

As per PWInsider (via Cagesideseats.com), WWE will be bringing Kurt Angle in for SummerSlam weekend. It could be speculated that since WWE wants to bring in Angle for the WestleMnai weekend, he will be appearing not just on the SummerSlam show itself, but other events that will take place over the weekend as well.

Maybe WWE surprise us all by having Kurt Angle show up at the NXT Takeover: Toronto, which will be taking place on the 10th of August - one day before SummerSlam.

What's next?

SummerSlam will take place on August 11, 2019, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Hopefully, WWE has something very interesting planned for Kurt Angle for the weekend.

Also Read: 3 Major Championship matches, unfortunately, won't take place at SummerSlam



Tags:
WWE SummerSlam 2019 Kurt Angle
