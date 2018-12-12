WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio scheduled for huge Championship match at WrestleMania?

WWE has some huge future plans for Rey Mysterio

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio is a former World Champion, who only made his return to WWE back in October, but be could be scheduled for a huge match at next year's WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know...

Mysterio won the World Heavyweight Championship back at WrestleMania 22 and became one of the lightest superstars to ever hold the belt. He has since gone on to become one of the most popular stars in wrestling, so much so that WWE negotiated a return with the masked star earlier this year.

Mysterio was a shock addition to the 2018 Royal Rumble match and despite the Ronda Rousey debut and the fact that Shinsuke Nakamura won the match, the talk after the show centered around Mysterio and the fact that he was in the best shape of his career.

The heart of the matter

Giancarlo Aulino recently revealed on Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast that despite it still being four months away, WWE already has plans for Rey Mysterio ahead of next year's WrestleMania.

“I spoke to a few sources as well and right now Rey Mysterio is being penciled in for a United States title match but they’re still working on who is going to go into WrestleMania with the title. Three names being discussed: Shinsuke Nakamura holding it until then to face Rey Mysterio. Samoa Joe is another one or Andrade Cien Almas — can you imagine Rey Mysterio vs Andrade Cien Almas, two Mexicans for the United States Title?”

“I’m hearing too that two of the three names of whoever doesn’t walk into WrestleMania with the United States Title, they will be in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal. So there’s going to be plenty of star power in that match," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

The direction of Rey Mysterio's storyline is currently unknown because he hasn't been seen in WWE since Randy Orton took his mask, so this could be an interesting few months for the master of the 619.

Do you think Mysterio should become United States Champion at WrestleMania? Have your say in the comments section below...

