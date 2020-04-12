WWE Rumors - Rhea Ripley gets surprising text messages amid uncertainty about her current status

The former NXT Champion received many unexpected text messages on her phone.

We finally have some clarity on her current WWE status.

Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley was in the midst of a disconcerting situation this week as reports came out stating that the Superstar was forced to leave the United States and go back to Australia due to the expiration of her work visa.

The former NXT Women's Champion refuted the report on Instagram, however, there is still a considerable amount of confusion regarding her status.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue opened up on the Rhea Ripley situation on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Korey Gunz and Rick Ucchino.

Tom revealed that Ripley is still in the United States and will continue to work and be a part of the NXT tapings. Tom also revealed that Ripley received many text messages from people offering her help after the reports were made public.

The Nightmare was said to be surprised by the texts as she had no clue about the visa story.

Tom explained the following on the Dropkick DISKussions podcast:

I don't know if there is anything preventing Rhea Ripley from travelling back to Australia to get her visa renewed. There is nothing preventing Rhea Ripley from travelling home and taking a break as so many others have done. She is still in the US. She is still working in the US. She is still entitled to work in the US to my knowledge and to the knowledge of several other wrestling journalists I have spoken to.

She seems very very surprised by the news that she hasn't got a work visa anymore to the point where from what I've been told she literally got texts asking if she needed any help and had no idea what they were going on about.

Ripley lost the NXT Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 and it was previously rumored that the title was taken off the young Superstar so that she could go back home to renew her visa.

That was not the case, however, as WWE booked the title change so that Charlotte can be featured on NXT, which would in turn help boost the TV ratings of the brand.

