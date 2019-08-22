WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns' opponent for Clash of Champions decided?

Reigns vs Bryan at Clash of Champions?

Roman Reigns is in line to face Daniel Bryan at WWE Clash of Champions according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. They report that WWE are set to go ahead and put the two in the ring together despite Bryan trying to prove that he and Erick Rowan had nothing to do with the attack on the Big Dog.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported a month ago that Eric Bischoff wanted Daniel Bryan in the SmackDown Live main event scene once again. This might be the way to go for that push as Bryan is someone who the WWE Universe loves as a face and heel.

Who attacked Roman Reigns?

At first, it was rumoured to be Buddy Murphy as he was spotted by the fans in the footage after Reigns' first attack. But when the Big Dog confronted him, he revealed the name of Erick Rowan and the focus shifted on the former Wyatt family member. Another camera angle of the first attack also pointed towards Rowan as someone who looked very similar to him was spotted at the spot.

Daniel Bryan intervened and made it clear that Rowan had nothing to do with the attack and was just being framed by Murphy. He even went to the extent of blaming a man who looked similar to Rowan.

However, it looks like WWE are going ahead with Rowan as the attacker with Bryan being the mastermind behind it. Thus, he has been put in a match against Reigns at Clash of Champions.

When is Clash of Champions 2019?

WWE's next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions takes place on Sunday, 15 September 2019. It will air from the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

With almost 3 weeks to go for the pay-per-view, it will be a while before the whole match card is set. However, it looks like WWE creative are slowly filling the gaps and have Roman vs Bryan pencilled in for the PPV.