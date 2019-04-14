×
WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey may not return to WWE until 2020

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
812   //    14 Apr 2019, 20:34 IST

Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey lost the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania and we now know that she is set to undergo surgery for a broken hand this Tuesday. Fightful.com also gave us an update on when Ronda Rousey could return to the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

The main event of WrestleMania 35 saw history being made as Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair became the first women to headline the Show of Shows. In the end, it was Becky Lynch who left WrestleMania with the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships around her waist.

Reports surfaced after the event that the finish was botched due to an error by the referee and that the actual finish was supposed to be Lynch making Flair submit. However, another report that surfaced along with it saying that Rousey had a severely broken hand following the WrestleMania match.

It now looks like Becky Lynch's next opponent will be none other than the Lady of WWE herself, Lacey Evans.

5 Twists for WWE RAW: Dean Ambrose shocks WWE, Sasha Banks gets a character change

The heart of the matter

We don't yet know when Rousey will make her next appearance in WWE but it doesn't look like it will be anytime soon. FIghtful.com recently published a report on Ronda Rousey's potetial return date to WWE and it says that Rousey's return could be as far away as early 2020. The report also says that WWE officials hope that Rousey will return later this year instead.

Here's exactly what Fightful's report said:

"WWE officials are hopeful that the UFC Hall Of Famer returns to the company either later this year or next year but Rousey has given WWE no clear indication of her next move."

What's next?

We don't have any confirmation from WWE regarding how long Rousey will be absent. It won't be a surprise to see Rousey on SmackDown after the blue brand moves to Fox.

WWE Raw Ronda Rousey
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
