WWE Rumors: Sami Zayn, Luke Harper and a forgotten 41-year-old Superstar set to return

WWE is getting in some reinforcements after Mania.

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 is just under a week away and all the focus is solely fixed on the Show of Shows. However, the fallout episodes of Raw and SmackDown are equally important in the grander scheme of things.

The two subsequent nights after 'Mania never ceases to amaze the fans as the WWE reserves a few debuts and returns for the important shows.

Mike Johnson of PWinsider revealed a host of names that could make their returns to WWE TV after 'Mania. Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, and Sin Cara are all expected to be back on WWE programming after the Show of Shows on April 7th.

In case you didn't know...

Let's begin with Sami Zayn. The Underdog from the Underground last appeared at Money in the Bank in a losing effort against Bobby Lashley. He underwent surgeries to fix both his rotator cuffs as well as both his shoulders. As reported earlier a few weeks ago, Zayn has been cleared to return and is waiting for Creative to give him a direction.

Moving on to Luke Harper. The former Intercontinental Champion has already made his in-ring return at recent live events and is currently scheduled to face Donovan Dijakovic at the Worlds Collide event at WrestleMania Axxess. He has not made a TV appearance since August 2018.

Finally, Sin Cara has not been seen ever since he lost to Andrade at Extreme Rules in July 2018. He went under the knife for a knee injury in August and is also scheduled to return.

The heart of the matter

On the latest edition of PWInsider Elite, Mike Johnson addressed the topic of Zayn's return and said, “I haven’t heard anything about him returning specifically, but one would think that Sami Zayn has gotta be back within the next month or so, right?”

It was also reported that Harper and the 41-year-old Sin Cara could also be back to bolster the roster after 'Mania. As mentioned earlier though, Harper will be wrestling Dijakovic at Axxess which will be on the WWE Network.

What's next?

For now, all the eyes are on the showcase of the immortals that will emanate from the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, April 7th.

