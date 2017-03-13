WWE Rumors: Sami Zayn's babyface push to end

Sami Zayn's push could be ending just as quickly as it started.

The Underdog from the Underground, Sami Zayn

What’s the story?

The way that certain wrestlers are booked in WWE can be infuriating sometimes. Start and stop pushes and fifty-fifty booking make it difficult for most talents to effectively retain any kind of heat that they may build up with the audience.

Another such instance appears to be on the horizon, according to the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In case you didn’t know...

Sami Zayn’s WWE career thus far has been somewhat tumultuous, to say the least. He spent several years in NXT, becoming the face of the brand during his time there. Zayn was looked at as the ultimate underdog, and he gained favour with the crowd with his happy-go-lucky demeanour and excellent skills inside the squared circle.

He made his debut on the main roster at the 2016 Royal Rumble, eliminating Kevin Owens and immediately restarting his long-running feud with the former WWE Universal Champion. Recently, it seemed that WWE was getting behind the “Underdog from the Underground,” from a booking standpoint. Zayn has been featured prominently on Monday Night Raw, as of late.

The heart of the matter

According to the most recent Wrestling Observer, it seems as if Sami Zayn’s most recent brief push on Monday Night Raw will be ending sooner than later. Based on the Newsletter, WWE’s hand was forced following the injury of Seth Rollins, and Zayn had to be pushed more prominently on the WWE’s flagship program.

The report states that due to Chris Jericho recently turning face to screw Kevin Owens out of the Universal Championship – as well as the impending returns of Seth Rollins and Finn Balor – Monday Night Raw is no longer in need of Sami Zayn being pushed in a prominent role on the show.

What’s next?

Sami Zayn is not currently booked for WrestleMania 33, though it is believed that he could face Samoa Joe once again at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Sportskeeda’s take

If your name isn’t, “Roman Reigns,” you can never be comfortable with your position on Monday Night Raw as a babyface wrestler. Sami Zayn is one of the most organically likeable characters in WWE, as well as being one of the very best wrestlers in the world. He should be prominently featured but loses out on those spots for unknown reasons.

Perhaps the WWE fears another Daniel Bryan situation occurring so they don’t ever get behind wrestlers that are underdogs. We don’t know why Sami Zayn isn’t seen as a top guy on the Raw brand. The only thing that we can hope for at this point is that Zayn will be drafted to Smackdown! Live in the 2017 WWE Draft.