WWE Rumors - Samoa Joe suffers bizarre injury that could sideline him for a long time

Samoa Joe has suffered another injury

Samoa Joe isn't cleared to wrestle after, rather bizarrely, suffering an injury while filming a commercial, as reported by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the injury happened while the former NXT Champion was filming a WWE commercial shoot last week. Joe reportedly hit his head during a table spot while filming a stunt.

WWE is yet to confirm the injury, but it's believed that Joe could be out of action for a considerable amount of time.

Joe has had a torrid time with injuries recently, being sidelined with a broken thumb which would, subsequently, see the former United States Champion temporarily move behind the commentary desk after Dio Maddin was written out of the role following an altercation with Brock Lesnar. There's no word yet as to whether this could be an option if Joe is out of action for a substantial period.

Upon his return to the ring, Joe joined forces with Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders to face off against the 'Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins and his disciples, before suffering a concussion upon his return in a match for the RAW Tag Team Championships - tagging with Owens against Rollins and Murphy. Joe would dive to the outside and land hard, hitting his head and having to be removed from the match, which almost incredibly saw Owens win the Tag Team Championships all by himself.

Joe would return last week on RAW, but was notable in his absence this week when the Street Profits came to the aid of Owens and the Viking Raiders to close out the show - an absence that would now seemingly be logically explained by this new injury.

We, at Sportskeeda Wrestling, wish Samoa Joe all the best in his recovery from this latest setback, and hope to see him back in action soon!