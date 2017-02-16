WWE Rumors: Samoa Joe to work live events this weekend

Joe set to begin working live events this weekend in California.

Sami Zayn’s Monday night didn’t go so well

What’s the story?

According to a report from wrestlinginc.com, Samoa Joe is set to begin working live events this weekend.

In case you didn’t know...

There was a lot of speculation about how Samoa Joe would make his main roster debut. It was widely rumoured that he would enter the 2017 Royal Rumble match, and possibly win it, as he had picked up steam on bookmaker websites as the pay-per-view drew nearer.

Ultimately, that was not to be and Joe didn’t even make an appearance during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He did, however, make a very impactful debut the next night on Raw.

Triple H had cut a promo in the ring and Seth Rollins was on his way to the ring to take on the man who had just referred to himself as, “The Destroyer,”...or so everyone thought. Instead, Samoa Joe came out of the crowd and attacked Rollins before he ever made it to the ring.

Joe beat Rollins down to end that episode of Raw and stood tall over Rollins’ battered and broken body.

It would end up being revealed that Seth Rollins had suffered a torn MCL during the segment and would be out of action for the foreseeable future, possibly missing his second WrestleMania in a row. The next week on Raw, Joe would officially sign his Monday Night Raw contract to begin the show.

Joe ended up wrestling and defeating Roman Reigns (with a slight assist from Braun Strowman) in his first main roster match. This past Monday on Raw, Joe had a sit-down interview with Michael Cole where he explained that he wasn’t just some, “Sami Zayn type, who’s just happy to be here.”

Zayn took umbrage with Joe’s comments while being interviewed after his match, but Joe came out of nowhere to attack Sami Zayn on the stage by the entrance, which ended with, “The Underdog from the Underground,” getting choked out.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Samoa Joe is being advertised for the WWE Raw live events scheduled for this weekend in California. He is billed as going one-on-one with Sami Zayn, who is expected to be his opponent at WWE Fastlane on March 5th, 2017.

What’s next?

We will have coverage of the Raw live events this weekend as they become available.

Sportskeeda’s take

We are excited to see how this program progresses from here, as Joe and Zayn showed some good in-ring chemistry during their time together in NXT. We can only hope that they’ll get plenty of time to show off that chemistry whenever they face off for the first time.

