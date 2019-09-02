WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks and Bayley could still face off as champion versus champion (Exclusive)

Shortly after WrestleMania, where Sasha Banks and Bayley lost their women’s tag team championships, Banks would take a break from wrestling that would last over four months. She recently returned to the company the night after SummerSlam and walked straight into a Raw Women’s Championship feud with Becky Lynch.

At the time of leaving, many rumors began to circulate as to Banks’ relationship with the company. There was much speculation of a fracture, though Banks still came in whenever requested by the WWE for non-wrestling activities. I reached out at the time to try and find out what the original plan had been going forwards for the Boss 'N' Hug Connection.

At the time I had been speculating that we would see Banks and Bayley split up as a team, with Banks going over to SmackDown to compensate for the loss of Becky Lynch. While this speculation did not come to pass, the team were split up and Bayley moved to SmackDown Live instead. I was approached with further details of what the original intention had been. Supposedly, what we have now isn’t all that far removed.

So, what was the plan then? Well, Bayley is the biggest hint.

Around the time of Money In The Bank, there was speculation that Dana Brooke was replacing Banks in the match. Multiple sources have confirmed this to me. I was told that Banks would have been the victor in the match and would have come away as a women’s champion. Which one, I’m not sure.

Bayley was not going to be removed from her current route either, with a women’s championship in her future. I would theorize that this was all to take Lynch and Flair out of the spotlight so that they did not come under scrutiny for being overpushed.

The initial plan, as has been confirmed by a number of different people, was to lead towards a match at Survivor Series, where Raw and SmackDown take on each other, with both members of Boss 'N’ Hug as women’s champions of their respective brands.

Of course, there is now a lot confusing the concept. The wild card rule, though it is expected to wind down soon, has caused a lot of roster confusion. Additionally, there is a possibility that we may still see an Evolution 2.0 in the near future. We could still see Banks vs Bayley. Victory over Charlotte would see Bayley taking her title into the fall. Victory over Lynch would see Banks claiming that of The Man.

“Both of them were split up to have singles pushes. I don’t know if we’ll still see them one on one at Survivor Series but a lot of people still want to make it happen.”

It was the plan. I believe it still is. Is this a match you’re excited to see?

