WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks' injury revealed, latest on her return status

As we reported earlier on Tuesday, WWE star Sasha Banks is dealing with some kind of injury stemming from her Hell in a Cell match against Becky Lynch at the PPV this past Sunday night.

Dave Meltzer spoke about Banks' status on Tuesday's edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, noting, "Sasha Banks is not certain. I think is the best way to put it if it’s serious or not, it’s one of those deals, so, don’t know when she will be back. It’s very vague. There are people who know that won’t tell me."

Sasha Banks has no return timeline set in place

According to a new report from PWInsider.com, Sasha Banks is dealing with a back injury stemming from her match against Becky Lynch at WWE Hell in a Cell, and she has been pulled from all future advertisements as a result of the injury.

There is currently no timetable in place for Banks' return to action, and it is unknown how serious the injury is. Dave Meltzer speculated that the injury could be serious given how secretive WWE sources have been when offering information regarding Banks' status, but that appears to be speculation at this point.

Dave Meltzer added on Observer Radio that Banks' situation has nothing to do with her being unhappy or not wanting to return, as was the case when she lost the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMana, but rather she is not medically cleared to return to the ring.

As noted, Bray Wyatt also suffered an injury at Hell in a Cell, and was not medically cleared to compete on Raw this week, but Wyatt's injury is said not to be serious.

