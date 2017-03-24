WWE WrestleMania 33 Rumors: Saying Seth Rollins was going to miss WrestleMania was a diversion

Thankfully Rollins wasn't seriously injured in January, but it added an unexpected twist to the story.

by Jeremy Bennett News 24 Mar 2017, 12:09 IST

Rollins won’t need a crutch at WrestleMania’s unsanctioned match...

What’s the story?

According to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer, the injury that Seth Rollins suffered on the January 30th edition of Raw was legitimate, but his availability for WrestleMania was never in doubt.

Everything, from Seth’s disappointment and doubt to his doctor’s worry last week on Raw, was all to provide some drama in a feud that has been heating up for several months now.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE played up the storyline because Seth Rollins injured the same knee in November of 2015. Rollins was going to powerbomb Kane off the turnbuckle, but it was his knee that buckled, costing the Architect several months of his career.

The heart of the matter

The uncertainty about Rollins’ appearance, which was a theme on WWE television over the course of the past couple of weeks, was all to build the storyline between Rollins and Triple H. While this wasn’t planned, it helped add a new wrinkle to the feud that will take place in a little over a week at WrestleMania 33.

What’s next?

Next week on the final Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania, there will be a contract signing for the non-sanctioned match between Rollins and Triple H. Anyone who watches the WWE knows contract signings never go peacefully. Expect Rollins get revenge for last week’s attack or at least seek it.

Author’s take

Most hardcore fans had a good feeling that Rollins was going to fight at WrestleMania. However, using the minor injury to add drama and doubt was a great idea by creative to draw in the casual fan.

The unsanctioned match at WrestleMania could steal the show. It will be a pure fight. No rules, no disqualifications, no count outs, and no limits. You should definitely expect 110% out of both guys, especially Rollins since he missed last year’s WrestleMania in Dallas.

