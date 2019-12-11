WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins injured at Live Event

Sripad 11 Dec 2019, 02:45 IST

Seth Rollins broke his little finger during a street fight match against Erick Rowan, according to Dave Meltzer. The Wrestling Observer journalist reports that the former WWE Universal Champion suffered the injury on Sunday at a Live Event in Augusta, Georgia.

The Architect was on Monday Night RAW but did not compete in any match. He was originally scheduled to take on Cedric Alexander but the match was scrapped before the show even began.

Meltzer now reports that Rollins will not be competing against Kevin Owens at Tables Ladders and Chairs on Sunday. According to Meltzer, the two were set to go head to head at the pay-per-view but WWE have now changed those plans.

The report also goes on to state that the match against Cedric Alexander, which was supposed to take place last night on RAW, was treated as a catalyst to Rollins turning heel. However, as the match did not take place, Rollins turned heel and delivered a curb stomp on Kevin Owens on the concrete in the parking lot after he was attacked by AOP.

Rollins then came out and delivered a promo where he went after the WWE Universe. He blamed them for his heel turn and claimed that he was not appreciated by the fans despite doing all that he could to keep them happy and entertained.

Owens was taken away in an ambulance and WWE have reported that he is undergoing a battery of tests after suffering injuries at the hands of AOP and Seth Rollins. The statement said:

Kevin Owens is undergoing a battery of tests today regarding the injuries he suffered last night from the AOP and also from Seth Rollins.

With Rollins vs Owens not set for TLC, it is likely to be pushed to the Royal Rumble next month. It will be interesting to see who partners with KO to take on the newly formed faction.