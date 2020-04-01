WWE Rumors - Seth Rollins' mistake leads to Montez Ford's brutal bump on RAW

The 'Monday Night Massiah' may have made a botch that led to a brutal spot on RAW.

Can Montez Ford make it to WrestleMania 36 after what transpired last night?

No one saw that coming

One of the biggest highlights from WWE Raw's go-home show before WrestleMania 36 was Montez Ford's brutal bump that had the entire WWE Universe talking. This spot came during the match in which The Street Profits and Kevin Owens were squaring off against the team of Angel Garza, the debuting-on-Raw Austin Theory, and Seth Rollins.

At one point during the match, Ford was set to attempt his usual dive over the top of the ropes and the plan was for Seth Rollins to trip him before the one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions started his run.

Unfortunately for him, the Monday Night Messiah was slightly late in his response and couldn't get to the side of the ring on time. Although he did manage to get a slight touch, Rollins couldn't do enough to convincingly trip Ford. The latter then thought that he must complete his run and went for the dive anyway.

On the other side, Theory moved from his position that led to Ford hitting the exposed part of the ramp. At the moment, it looked like he has severely hurt his back and left many of the viewers in concern.

Bryan Alvarez discussed the incident in detail on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live and brought the attention of the fans to the botch that caused the brutal bump in this case. Talking about Ford's summersault dive, Alvarez said,

"Here’s what happened. Montez was making this big comeback and he hits the ropes and Seth tries to grab his foot but Montez just keeps running.”

“So as it turns out, apparently what happened was, when Montez hit the ropes, Seth was supposed to trip him, okay? Now granted, Seth was a little bit late but he wasn’t that late and he actually did get a hold of Montez’s foot. Now maybe Montez, as he started running, realized that [Seth] was too far away and in his mind thought ‘there’s no way that this guy is gonna get to me, I’ve just gotta keep running.’ But Seth is actually very athletic and fast and he did get to him. But one way or the other, Montez apparently had it in his mind that ‘I gotta do this dive, I didn’t get tripped.’ So he ran and he just did an unplanned flip dive over the top. Austin Theory didn’t know it was coming so Austin Theory just looks up and here comes this guy and Montez crashes and nearly kills himself and Theory…I don’t know know if maybe…I don’t know what was in anybody’s mind but maybe Theory thought, ‘Oh dude, maybe I was supposed to catch him and I forgot.’”

“So he took a bump and then everybody’s dead. The spot was that Seth was supposed to trip Montez and Montez just did the dive anyway that he wasn’t supposed to do. So that’s what happened in that spot.” (h/t to WrestlingNews.co)

The Street Profits are set to take on the team of Angel Garza and Austin Theory at WrestleMania 36 with their Raw Tag Team Titles on the line. The latter was called up from NXT to replace Andrade who has reportedly sustained a rib injury and has been ruled out of in-ring action.